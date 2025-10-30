× Expand Courtesy Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech

"…so completely in command of its music, instruments and voices that these performances are flawless. The interplay between the band and La Marisoul is now on the level of sublime intuition." — NPR

La Santa Cecilia singer La Marisoul pouring her heart into a song is a truly glorious experience.

The singer leads the Los Angeles-based, Grammy-winning band, a modern-day creative hybrid of Latin culture, rock, and world music. Drawing inspiration from across the globe, the group explores a diverse range of Pan-American rhythms, performing everything from cumbia and bossa nova to rumba, bolero, tango, jazz, and klezmer music.

Named after the patron saint of music, La Santa Cecilia is the voice of a new bicultural generation — rooted in Latin American heritage yet fully immersed in the evolving soundscape of modern music. La Santa Cecilia’s unique sounds and colorful, passionate performances captivate audiences. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering the band’s magic for the first time, the music will move your heart and your feet.

Joining La Marisoul is accordionist and requinto player Jose "Pepe" Carlos, bassist Alex Bendaña, and percussionist Miguel "Oso" Ramirez. With a captivating voice that sings about love, loss, and everyday struggles, the band is fully immersed in modern music, but always close to its Latin American influences and Mexican heritage. In 2011 La Santa Cecilia’s released its debut album, Noche y Citas, which included the Latin Grammy Award-nominated single La Negra. The band’s 2012 album, El Valor, was named one of the best albums of the year by NPR’s Alt Latino. In 2013 Treinta Días was released and went on to win the Grammy for Best Latin Rock Album, Alternative or Urban. Buenaventura, released in 2016, was nominated for a Latin Grammy in the Best Pop/Rock Album category and a Grammy in the Best Latin Urban, Rock or Alternative category.

This is La Santa Cecilia's first performance at the center.

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

This performance will last approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

*Run times listed here are based on information provided at this time and are subject to change.

Category A - $55 | Category B - $40 | Category C - $20 | $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

15%-25% subscription discounts available

Individual tickets on sale Thursday, July 31, 10 AM

Click here to purchase tickets.