Land of Lights is a drive thru light experience at the Franklin County Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount, Virginia. Drive the half-mile loop and enjoy the Christmas lights with your whole family!

Thanksgiving Friday - Christmas Day, 2024 - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - FREE/Donations Accepted

Thanks to the Land of Lights Frosty Level Sponsor, Angie McGhee - MKB Realtors - Franklin County, for your continued support!