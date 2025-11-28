Land of Lights

Franklin County Recreation Park 701 Waid Park Road, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

Land of Lights is a drive thru light experience at the Franklin County Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount, Virginia. Drive the half-mile loop and enjoy the Christmas lights with your whole family!

Thanksgiving Friday - Christmas Day, 2024 - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - FREE/Donations Accepted

Thanks to the Land of Lights Frosty Level Sponsor, Angie McGhee - MKB Realtors - Franklin County, for your continued support!

540-483-9293
