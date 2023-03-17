Larry Keel Experience w/ Jon Stickley Trio

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

DOORS: 6:30p | SHOW 8:00p

We're busting out our favorite lucky charmer, Larry Keel, to celebrate a rowdy St. Patrick's Day at 5 Points! Larry Keel Experience is ready to throw down with openers Jon Stickley Trio as they both return to The Sanctuary stage on Friday, March 17.

Larry Keel is an award-winning innovative flat picking guitarist and singer/songwriter hailing from Appalachia. Raised in a musical family steeped in the mountain culture of the region, Keel began from an early age to forge a distinctive sound, taking traditional music and infusing it with modern light. With the acoustic guitar Keel has brought the flat picking form to its highest level of sophistication and sonic power with his muscular, yet refined style of playing. As a composer and singer, Keel integrates raw honesty and charming grit to form a unique brand of music he calls 'experimental folk', songwriting that is filled with reality, imagination, imagery and mood. He has appeared on over 20 albums, 12 of which he produced, and has written songs that have been recorded and performed by distinguished artists including Grammy-award winners Del McCoury and The Infamous Stringdusters. Keel has collaborated and continues to merge creative forces with some of the greatest artists in modern roots music such as Tyler Childers, Billy Strings, Al DiMeola, Tony Rice, Keller Williams and Sam Bush, to name a few.

The Jon Stickley Trio is an instrumental band that showcases great musicianship and high level improvisation and tight arrangements. Jon’s guitar playing employs world class chops with a taste that makes technical playing accessible to the ear. … by his command of dissonant harmony and complex melody one can tell he’s fighting the good fight by carving a path for his own sound. The drummer (Hunter Deacon) grooves deep and uses a rhythmic simplicity which provides a strong platform for the violin and guitar to play on… The violinist (Lyndsay Pruett) matches Jon’s masterful musicianship. Jon Stickley has what it takes to inspire the next generation of acoustic guitarists... - Ricky Mier, No Depression

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.