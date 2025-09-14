× Expand Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) Farm Supper - Social Post - 1 LEAP Farm Fare Supper flyer

Join us on September 14th for LEAP’s Farm Fare Supper, a LEAP fundraiser and celebration of our local food community! We’re gathering on Main Street in Wasena for a delicious farm-to-table feast of summer’s bounty, grown by local farmers and prepared by local chefs.

Featuring:

** Local Fare Happy Hour with seasonal appetizers 🍐 and cash bar offering beer, wine, and signature cocktail 🥂 (4:30-6:30pm)

** Seasonal shared meal featuring multiple local chefs 👨‍🍳 and farms 👩‍🌾 (6:30-8:00pm)

** Community conversations and vibes 😊

** Live music 🎻 and fun for all

Reserve your tickets today! (limited quantities available)

LEAP is a 501c-3 nonprofit organization dedicated supporting community health and wellbeing by helping people access fresh, local food while supporting local farmers and building thriving local communities. Learn more about LEAP's work at leapforlocalfood.org.