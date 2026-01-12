NEW for 2026 LewisGale's Joggin' for Your Noggin has a new date, time, location, and partner!

Date: April 25th should bring better weather and will be the same day as Rock Haven!

Time: 9 am The 5k will start at 9 am and our new Honorary Walk will start at 9:05 am.

Location: Wasena Park

Partner: Rock Haven. We are happy to share that we will be partnering with Rock Haven! Rock Haven is a celebration with great music, good food, and tons of fun all to support survivors of brain injury. Information about bands, food trucks, and beverages can be found on their website at www.RockHavenVA.com.

LewisGale's Joggin’ for Your Noggin with Rock Haven is a community event combining fitness, remembrance, and live music — all in support of Brain Injury Solutions and the survivors we serve. Both Joggin' for Your Noggin and Rock Haven are on April 25th with the 5k and Honorary Walk taking place at 9 am along the Roanoke River Greenway and Rock Haven starting at 4 pm at Black Dog Salvage's Dog Bowl. This event offers multiple ways to participate and make an impact.

Rock Haven is a heartfelt music event and celebration with good food and fun. Information about bands, food trucks, and beverages can be found on their website at www.RockHavenVA.com

Participants can choose one of the following:

Timed 5K run

Timed 5k run + Rock Haven

Honorary Walk honoring those affected by brain injury

Honorary Walk + Rock Haven

Virtual 5K or Honorary Walk for supporters near and far

You can also simply sign up for just Rock Haven at www.RockHavenVA.com

All proceeds from the event go toward providing free case management services to brain injury survivors, helping them access essential resources and achieve greater independence.

Whether you run, walk, or rock, Joggin’ for Your Noggin with Rock Haven is a meaningful way to move, honor, and make a difference for those living with brain injury.

Check out www.BISolutions.org for more information about Brain Injury Solutions (BIS).

1 in 30 people in Virginia have a disability because of a brain injury. Some causes include traffic accidents, falls, heart attacks, strokes, sports injuries, or illness. While many people receive good care in the hospital, most find once they are home, they lack supporting resources. This is even more true for the many who already have limited means.

Fortunately, BIS is here to help turn tragedy into hope! Not only is BIS here to fill the huge need of support during a challenging time, BIS provides this support free of charge for survivors of brain injury and their families. This happens thanks to the support from the state of Virginia, localities, organizations, individual donors, and event participants such as yourself!

Event to happen rain or shine. There will be no make up date or refunds if the race is cancelled due to weather.