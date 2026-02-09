× Expand Created by Brain Injury Solutions. Informational flyer

LewisGale's Joggin’ for Your Noggin with Rock Haven is a community event combining fitness, remembrance, and live music, all in support of Brain Injury Solutions and the survivors we serve. Both LewisGale's Joggin' for Your Noggin and Rock Haven are on April 25th with the 5k and Honorary Walk taking place at 9 am along the Roanoke River Greenway and Rock Haven starting at 5 pm at Black Dog Salvage's Dog Bowl. This event offers multiple ways to participate and make an impact.

Rock Haven is a heartfelt music event and celebration with good food and fun. Information about bands, food trucks, and beverages can be found on their website at www.RockHavenVA.com

Participants can choose one of the following:

~ Timed 5K run

~ Timed 5k run + Rock Haven

~ Honorary Walk honoring those affected by brain injury

~ Honorary Walk + Rock Haven

~ Virtual 5K or Honorary Walk for supporters near and far

You can also simply sign up for just Rock Haven at www.RockHavenVA.com

All proceeds from the event go toward providing free case management services to brain injury survivors, helping them access essential resources and achieve greater independence.

Whether you run, walk, or rock, LewisGale's Joggin’ for Your Noggin with Rock Haven is a meaningful way to move, honor, and make a difference for those living with brain injury.

Check out www.BISolutions.org for more information about Brain Injury Solutions.