× Expand Sinkland Farms Line Dancing with Halloween Costume Contest at Sinkland Farms

The Hottest Entertainment Around!

Join us for a Spooktacular Evening at Sinkland Farms FRIDAY, October 31st from 7-11. Cash prize costume contest, line dancing and more!

No face altering makeup or you will be X'd. If we cannot see you we can't ID you!

Don't GHOST us - mark your calendars and bring your BOO crew!

Doors Open at 7PM | $10 Cover Charge | Adult Beverages | Fun | Dancing

Energetic, enthusiastic instruction begins at 8 PM - all genres of music and all levels of dance experience welcome!

Weather permitting, we will have outdoor dancing as well!

FUN FOR ALL: Ages 16 and under MUST BE accompanied by an adult

Parking lot opens at 7:00pm!

NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL PERMITTED

No Re-entry!!!

No Hanging out in the parking lot!!!

https://sinklandfarms.com/events-calendar/line-dancing-at-sinkland-farms-103125