Line Dancing with Halloween Costume Contest at Sinkland Farms
to
Sinkland Farms 3060 Riner Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24073
Sinkland Farms
The Hottest Entertainment Around!
Join us for a Spooktacular Evening at Sinkland Farms FRIDAY, October 31st from 7-11. Cash prize costume contest, line dancing and more!
No face altering makeup or you will be X'd. If we cannot see you we can't ID you!
Don't GHOST us - mark your calendars and bring your BOO crew!
Doors Open at 7PM | $10 Cover Charge | Adult Beverages | Fun | Dancing
Energetic, enthusiastic instruction begins at 8 PM - all genres of music and all levels of dance experience welcome!
Weather permitting, we will have outdoor dancing as well!
FUN FOR ALL: Ages 16 and under MUST BE accompanied by an adult
Parking lot opens at 7:00pm!
NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL PERMITTED
No Re-entry!!!
No Hanging out in the parking lot!!!
https://sinklandfarms.com/events-calendar/line-dancing-at-sinkland-farms-103125