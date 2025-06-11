Living with Grief Gathering: Happy HeARTS

× Expand Getty Living with Grief

Are you looking for support on your grief journey? These monthly meet-ups offer activities that help build social-emotional well-being, community and reconciliation for those experiencing grief.

Come enjoy the galleries and take part in art-inspired activities at the Taubman Museum. These are safe spaces to unwind and express your creativity. All events involve visiting museum pieces and the opportunity to reflect and create.

Registration required. To register, select the "Visit Event Website" link below and/or you can also sign up by calling Carilion Direct at (800) 422-8482.

For more information, please contact Angela Charlton, RDN, Community Health Educator, at akcharlton@carilionclinic.org or 540-983-4123.

These free workshops are hosted by Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach, Mental Health and the Keeley Healing Arts Program.