In the artworks included in Living in Brilliant Suspension: Didier William, the multidisciplinary artist Didier William explores the relationships between the body, the ground, the land, and guarded memories and histories. William’s paintings are complex composites that blend the mediums and techniques of painting, drawing, printmaking, collage, and woodcarving.

Expounding upon the immigrant experience and the kinetic life of displaced people, William’s works explore such spaces, capturing generational connections and memories in part through their vibrant and brilliant textures and materiality, their distinctive painted surfaces as poignant as they are aesthetically riveting.

His large-scale mixed media paintings are populated with heroic, Rubenesque bodies that unapologetically refuse gender definition or to be tethered to the ground. They are suspended in the air as if in flight or poised to enter another realm of being.

Featuring works produced between 2021 and 2025, Living in Brilliant Suspension offers poetic reflections on contemporary narratives about the act of living and the limitations to belonging. In Living in Brilliant Suspension, we encounter images that propose the imaginary and the metaphysical as liberatory spaces empowered by nongravitational stability.