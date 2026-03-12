× Expand Courtesy Local Colors

Mark your calendars for Roanoke’s premier multicultural festival with an international flavor. Now in its 35th year, the Local Colors Festival features an Opening Ceremony, performances, and dozens of vendor booths representing cultures from around the globe. There will be cuisine, artisan booths, educational and cultural displays, and community partners. The children’s area has fun, interactive activities for youth to learn about different cultures. Plus, the international beer truck will be back! Admission is free.