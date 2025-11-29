Local Indigenous History at the Salem Museum

× Expand Hunter Haskins An arrowhead uncovered from Salem, Virginia in the collection of the Salem Museum

The Salem Museum is excited to unveil its latest featured exhibits, “The First People of the Roanoke Valley” and “The Eastern Siouan of the Roanoke Valley.” Opening in the Main Gallery Saturday, November 22 and up through late March 2026.

In 1671, European explorers Thomas Batts and Robert Fallam encountered Totero Town, a village believed to have been located in present-day Salem and inhabited by Eastern Siouan-speaking members of the Tutelo tribe. Centuries later, the remains of this village were uncovered during archaeological excavations conducted during the construction of the James I. Moyer Sports Complex on the same site. Today, more than thirty years after those discoveries, the recovered artifacts and materials are on display at the Salem Museum, offering a rare glimpse into Salem’s earliest known community.

In “The First People of the Roanoke Valley,” visitors will look back into the time of the Tutelo and learn about the thriving world of the early Roanoke Valley. Drawing on archaeological artifacts, maps, and interpretive displays, this exhibit reveals how the Tutelo and other Eastern Siouan peoples shaped the land long before European settlement. Examine tools used in hunting, view pottery once storing a winter’s meal, and discover the many uses of animal hides and bones!

In “The Eastern Siouan of the Roanoke Valley,” explore stories of Indigenous resistance and persistence in a dynamic new timeline display. Over the last 400 years, the Tutelo and Monacan Alliance have met challenges and created victories for themselves as they adapted to the changing world around them. Featuring illustrations and photographs of significant moments in Tutelo and Monacan history, this display reveals how their communities endured and evolved through centuries of transformation.

Made possible in part by a grant from Virginia Humanities. The Salem Museum gratefully acknowledges the support of the Monacan Indian Nation, Victoria Ferguson, Dr. Kay McCarron, Dr. Michael Barber, David Watkeys, the Department of Historic Resources, the Virginia Museum of Natural History, and the Robertson Endowment for Exhibits and Events for their assistance with these exhibits.

Come and see “The First People of the Roanoke Valley” and “The Eastern Siouan of the Roanoke Valley” at the Salem Museum, open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM!