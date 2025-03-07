Logan Ledger Spring Tour 2025 with Mason Via

× Expand Courtesy of The Spot on Kirk

Bay Area-bred singer/songwriter Logan Ledger sets most of his songs in lightless or shadowy spaces: the bottom of the ocean, the abandoned cells of Alcatraz, dreamless bedrooms, desolate streets in the dead of night. Produced by 13-time Grammy Award-winner T Bone Burnett, the Nashville-based artist’s self-titled debut matches his moody noir lyricism with a darkly toned take on country music, a sound that’s stylistically wayward yet deeply grounded in classic songmanship.

With Burnett playing guitar on more than half the tracks, the album finds Ledger backed by guitarist Marc Ribot (Tom Waits, Elvis Costello), drummer Jay Bellerose (Willie Nelson, Jackson Browne), and bassist Dennis Crouch (Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton)—the same band that played on Raising Sand by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, a Burnett-produced release that won Album of the Year at the 2009 Grammy Awards. Joined by guitarist/pedal steel player Russell Pahl (Kacey Musgraves, Tyler Childers), the band artfully threads in elements of acid rock and surf music and baroque ’60s pop to forge a decidedly Californian sound. But as the sonic antithesis of the sunshiney folk that Jimi Hendrix called “Western sky music,” the album is nearly subterranean in its mystique, indelibly informed by what Ledger refers to as “that gloomy, nocturnal, San Francisco/Ocean Beach vibe.”

Mason Via is a Grammy nominated Folk artist who comes from Danbury, NC but now makes his home in between Gainesville, FL & Nashville, TN. He was listed by NPR as one of the top 10 bluegrass artists thriving in modern Nashville. In the past three years, he has been touring as the youngest member of Old Crow Medicine Show, guitar-picking, lead singing, and songwriting on their newest Grammy-nominated Folk album, Jubilee. His songwriting can also be seen on Molly Tuttle's recent Grammy-winning Bluegrass album, City of Gold, with "Down Home Dispensary," and on Del McCoury's Grammy nominated Bluegrass album, Almost Proud, with "Brown Paper Bag." Mason Via has toured and performed in 47 of the 50 U.S. states, along with sections of Canada, Ireland, The United Kingdom, and The Netherlands. Some highlights include: Red Rocks, The Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman Auditorium, the O2 Arena in London for C2C Fest, and the Eagles Stadium opening for Luke Combs.

Friday, March 7th, 2025

Doors 7:30PM | Show 8:00PM

$18 Advance | $22 Day of Show