Opera Roanoke kicks off its 50th Anniversary Season with an unforgettable evening of passion, drama, and timeless music! Love and Sacrifice: A Tribute to the Heart of Opera Roanoke brings you the powerful final acts of three of opera’s most beloved works—Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, Verdi’s La Traviata, and Massenet’s Thaïs.

These moving stories of love and heartbreak capture the very soul of opera—and of Opera Roanoke’s legacy. Whether you're a long-time opera lover or curious to experience it for the first time, this celebratory concert is the perfect way to start the season. Come be part of magic!

Length: 2 hours and 20 minutes with 1 intermission

Sung in Italian and French with projected English translations

