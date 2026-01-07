lPetals & Potions Returns: George’s Flowers Partners with Well Hung Vineyard for a Valentine-Inspired Floral Design Experience
to
Well Hung Vineyard 402 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Debbie Reardon
George’s Flowers Partners with Well Hung Vineyard for a Valentine-Inspired Floral Design Experience
George’s Flowers, the award-winning, trusted local florist, is inviting the community to sip, design, and celebrate love with the return of its popular Petals & Potions Floral Design Class, taking place Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 6:00 PM at Well Hung Vineyard.
This hands-on floral workshop blends creativity, connection, and a touch of romance—just in time for Valentine’s Day. Participants will be guided step-by-step by the talented design team from George’s Flowers as they create a stunning Valentine-inspired floral arrangement to take home and enjoy.
The $90 per person experience includes:
• A professionally guided floral design class
• All flowers, supplies, and instruction
• A beautiful Valentine arrangement to keep
• Hand-selected wine flights from Well Hung Vineyard
“Petals & Potions is about more than flowers—it’s about slowing down, getting creative, and enjoying a great night out,” said a representative from George’s Flowers. “Whether you’re coming with friends, a partner, or flying solo, this class is designed to be fun, welcoming, and memorable.”
Well Hung Vineyard provides the perfect backdrop for the evening, pairing expertly curated wines with a relaxed, social atmosphere that encourages conversation and creativity.
Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Guests are encouraged to reserve early, as Petals & Potions classes routinely sell out.