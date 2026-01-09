× Expand Courtesy Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

The versatile performers of the RSO and Chorus present the splendor and devotional richness of the Baroque era, Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks dazzles with its bold brass and was written to accompany a grand celebration in London’s Green Park. Vivaldi’s Gloria, is a joyful and spirited work filled with vibrant contrasts and lyrical beauty sure to uplift. J.S. Bach’s brilliant Magnificat is a masterful setting of the Virgin Mary’s song of praise, blending intricate counterpoint with exuberant choruses, virtuoso trumpet solos, and joyful choral writing.

