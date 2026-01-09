Magnificat
to
Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Courtesy Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
The versatile performers of the RSO and Chorus present the splendor and devotional richness of the Baroque era, Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks dazzles with its bold brass and was written to accompany a grand celebration in London’s Green Park. Vivaldi’s Gloria, is a joyful and spirited work filled with vibrant contrasts and lyrical beauty sure to uplift. J.S. Bach’s brilliant Magnificat is a masterful setting of the Virgin Mary’s song of praise, blending intricate counterpoint with exuberant choruses, virtuoso trumpet solos, and joyful choral writing.
- David Stewart Wiley, conductor
- Roanoke Symphony Chorus
- John Hugo, chorus master
- George Frideric Handel: Selections from Music for The Royal Fireworks
- Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria, RV589
- J.S. Bach: Magnificat, BWV 243 in D Major
