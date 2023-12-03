× Expand Berglund Center

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock”), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and director CASEY NICHOLAW (The Book of Mormon). The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies, MEAN GIRLS “delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” USA Today says, “We’ll let you in on a little secret, because we’re such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!”

Broadway in Roanoke! Sponsored by George's Flowers and The Connor Group

Brought to you by Nederlander National Markets & Berglund Center

Tickets = $48, $68, $88

Parking = $10

Show Time = 7:30 PM