Medelssohn in the Wilderness
Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church 1837 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Courtesy Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church
The Raleigh Court Presbyterian Sanctuary Choir and featured guest choirs join their voices together in a Lenten programmatic concert around the theme of wilderness using the music of Felix Mendelssohn. This concert will feature excerpts from his cantatas and oratorio “Elijah” for solo voices and chorus accompanied by chamber orchestra.
Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church 1837 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke, Virginia 24015
