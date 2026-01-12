Mindy Lam: Transcendent Beauty

Mindy Lam is an artist and jewelry designer celebrated for her meticulously handcrafted jewelry and other items featuring her signature metal lace work. Lam transforms delicate materials such as Swarovski crystals, metals, and semi-precious stones into intricate wearable sculptures that feel both ethereal and bold. From couture pieces for the red carpet to ready-to-wear for an evening out, Lam’s work is beloved by tastemakers and fashion influencers the world over.

In this exhibition, the Taubman Museum of Art debuts new work created by Lam for the Museum’s 75th Anniversary. Inspired by the Museum’s Permanent Collection and storied history, Lam’s creations will take viewers on an enchanting journey through the Museum’s rich history and artistic legacy.

Mindy Lam is a Chinese American artist and couture jewelry designer who weaves various metals into her signature metal lace with Swarovski crystals, semi-precious stones, and other precious metals. Originally born on a chicken farm in Hong Kong, the glamour and fantasy Lam creates now is a far cry from her childhood experiences. Her work reflects the craftsmanship of the classic couture houses of old, but with a refresheningly modern edge with the fusion of her signature florals and metals.

In her long design career, Lam was a favorite at Henri Bendel in New York City for almost a decade. Her work has been featured in publications such as Elle, Brides Magazine, Glamour, People, Life & Style, L’Officiel, and Vogue Italia. Lam’s work has been exhibited at the Taubman Museum of Art and the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge, MA.