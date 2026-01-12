Mineshaft 10k

The race will be capped at 100 participants.

Registration Fees

10k:

$35.00 Until December 31st (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 January 1st to March 10th (plus online processing fee)

$45.00 March 11th to April 2nd at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$50.00 April 2nd at 6pm and until/on Race Day (plus online processing fee)

Virtual Option:

$25

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt until 3/11/26, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).

Due to the size of this parking lot, this race will be capped at 100 runners. In addition, we’ve secured bus transit from our race HQ to the start 4.1 miles away. Due to private property and constraints on space at the start, all runners will be required to ride to the start on our provided buses. There will be no parking or spectators at the start.

This race uses part of the Hellgate 100k course (miles 47-52 but in reverse, which is, by far the better direction). It’s a great backcountry section of the Glenwood Horse Trail that goes between Bobletts Gap Road and the Bearwallow Trailhead. Due to parking limitations, this event will be capped at 100 vehicles and we’ll be shuttling racers to the start, 4.1 miles away.

The course will climb approximately 1 mile on a dirt road before climbing, steeply for .3 miles, onto the Glenwood Horse Trail. You will be on the GHT for the remaining 5 miles to the finish. This is a great trail that travels past many old mines. It’s an up and down route until the last 1.5 miles that will have you screaming down one of the best sections of trail. Beware the rock gardens at the 5 mile mark of the course.

Make sure you carpool when you can and park closely to the person next to you. The park has limited parking.