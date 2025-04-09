× Expand Courtesy of The Spot on Kirk

Australia based duo Minor Gold echo 70’s cosmic Americana with an easy charm and potent honesty. The strength of the songwriting and the indeterminate perfection of how these two artists' voices lock in together hit right where the emotions live inside us. From intense campfire intimacy through to open throttle abandon, Minor Gold enthral as they weave masterful harmonies and deft guitar around unforgettable, stripped back performances.

“Brilliant songwriting and impeccable performances make this such an endearing debut” – Double J

“Like Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham at the top of their game” - Loud Mouth

“A potent partnership; their voices meld beautifully, with heavenly harmonies and a glorious simplicity to the presentation…this is an album to get lost in.” – STACK Magazine

“The pairs real superpower is their melodic vocal interplay and sixth-sense harmonies…Imagine standing at a crossroads, halfway between Laurel Canyon and a sandy palm tree cove. These are the intoxicating sounds you might hear drifting on that summer breeze.” - Chris Familton | Rhythms Magazine

Wednesday, April 9th, 2025

Doors 7:00pm | Starts 7:30pm

$12 Advance | $15 Door