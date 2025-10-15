The Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show, is an AKC-sanctioned all-breed show. Around 900 dogs are entered, with more than 165 breeds represented, including newly recognized breeds such as the Barbets (sporting) and Azawakhs (hound).

This is one of many shows throughout the year in which dogs compete and campaign for top dog, culminating at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club dog show in February.

A pre-Junior Showmanship class called the Pee Wee Special Attraction will take place around noon Friday and Saturday. The Pee Wee class is geared toward children 5 to under 9 years of age. Each Pee Wee unit consists of the child, his/her parent/guardian/responsible adult, and the dog or a stuffed animal. This is not a competitive class, but rather a fun, learning experience for the child and the adult.

The competition begins each morning at 8:00 a.m., with eight rings of Breed competition throughout the day, followed by the Group competitions, and Best in Show.

Spectators are welcome. Admission and car parking are free. Only dogs registered to compete, dogs attending health screenings or "Service Dogs" are allowed in the Civic Center. No dogs are sold at the show. No intact dogs are allowed inside.

Vendors on site with a variety of dog products, items, and gifts for sale. Lunch buffet and concessions available each day.