Mountain Walrus w. Dr. Bacon

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

We've BEEN ready to get down and get funky with Mountain Walrus! Foster and friends are back with their killer new album and support from Asheville's equally bumpin' Dr. Bacon.

Mountain Walrus serves up their unique brand of southern funk from the mountains of Southwest Virginia. Led by Foster Burton’s soulful songwriting, Mountain Walrus draws on elements of New Orleans funk and southern rock to create a sound that’s right at home in Appalachia.

The band is quickly growing a fanbase around the southeast thanks to their dynamic live shows and appearances at festivals like FloydFest, Rooster Walk, Mountain Music Festival, and Floyd Yoga Jam!

Burton is backed by Mason Jennelle on drums, Ben Hite on keys, Ryan Ratliff on saxophone, and multi-instrumentalist Brach Rauchle.

​The band just released their new album, Less Is More, and has more music coming very soon!

"Mountain Walrus‘ self-titled debut album is a fearless dive into gritty southern funk, blending infectious grooves, evocative lyrics, and electric energy long after the last note rings out. The seven-track record is a defining moment for the band, carving out a distinct identity with tracks that pack a raw punch, colored by brassy funk riffs and blues-tinged rock..."

~Stu Kelly, themelomaniacs.com

Dr. Bacon is a 6-piece touring Appalachian Funk, Grass and Rock & Roll band. Blending incredibly diverse instrumentation with broad, deep musical influences, allows the band to perform a plethora of widely accessible, danceable music.

The Dr. Bacon Live Experience is truly a spectacle to behold, bringing the audience on a musical journey that lulls and spikes in energy, caressing ears with lush beauty and whipping crowds into a tribal romp, shaking booties and shedding inhibitions. This manic versatility ensures that no matter what genre of music you identify with most, you will hear something that resonates. Dr. Bacon started playing together in 2012 on King Street in Boone as a 3 piece busking with acoustic bluegrass, folk, and 90s pop/rock/hip-hop influenced music. Several lineup changes over the years and a move to Asheville have refined and redirected the bands sound, incorporating funk, rock, soul, psychedelic and world music to Appalachian influences. The blending of several elements of these genres (often within the same song) along with unique instrumentation is the real Bacon flavor.

Doors - 6:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

Purchase Tickets Here