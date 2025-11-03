MURDER UNDER THE MISTLETOE- RIVIERA VINES ON SUNDAY 12/14/25

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 12/14/25 at 2pm for Murder Under the Mistletoe at Riviera Vines, in Christiansburg, VA! This will be an interactive murder mystery event with a tacky holiday sweater theme. Play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. Laugh, talk, drink, and meet new friends. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets will be $30 per person through 11/16/25 and will then be $35 per person. Wine will be available for purchase throughout the event, but is not included in the ticket. You are welcome to bring your own food into the venue. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 1:30 and 1:45pm, as the game will start promptly at 2pm. Wear your tacky holiday sweater and join us for an afternoon of fun!

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/riviera-vines