Murder in Moonshine Country- Peaks of Otter Lodge

Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 9/20/25 at 5pm for a comedic moonshine themed whodunnit at the Peaks of Otter Lodge in Bedford, VA. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $50 per person and include the murder mystery event and heavy hors d'oeuvres. A cash bar will also be available. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event and will last from 5pm until 8pm. For Tickets:

https://peaksofotter.com/