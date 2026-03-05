× Expand Ferrum College BRDT The Music Man poster

By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic and touching, "The Music Man" is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson’s six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

This production is directed by Emily Blankenship-Tucker, with a multigenerational cast of Ferrum College students, faculty, staff, alumni, local children, and other community volunteers.

Performances are March 19, 20, and 21 at 7 p.m. and March 22 at 2 p.m.

"The Music Man" follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

About Us:

An optional dinner or lunch is served before the show (on Saturday and Sunday only) in Franklin Hall next door, and is served by the actors in the tradition of The Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre. Both Franklin Hall and Schoolfield Hall, where our performances are held, are handicapped accessible. We offer alternative meals for those with food allergies when given advance notice: please note dietary and mobility restrictions in the comments at checkout.

No preshow meal will be served on Thursday or Friday, March 19 & 20 – Join us for the Fish Fry Friday in Franklin Hall (sold separately at the dining hall) on Friday March 20.

Meal ticket sales often end before the show dates, and may not be available at the door. Tickets are available at www.ferrum.edu/theatre-tickets.

Email us at theatre@ferrum.edu or call the box office at (540) 365-4355. Please leave a message at the box office phone number, and we will make every effort to respond as quickly as possible.

The closest parking is available off Ferrum Mountain Road, behind Grousbeck Hall and the Panther Grounds campus store.

Follow Ferrum College Theatre Arts in Facebook and ferrumtheatrearts in Instagram for cast announcements and other previews.