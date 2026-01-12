Music on the Mountain

to

Mill Mountain Discovery Center 2000 JB Fishburn Pkwy SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24013

Roanoke Parks and Recreation is excited to bring back one of our favorite event series – Music on the Mountain! 

Join us at the Mill Mountain Discovery Center for an evening of great music and delicious food. Each month will highlight a new musician, host a new food truck, and have crafts and activities for the whole family to enjoy! Bring your family and friends and enjoy an amazing evening on Mill Mountain!

Info

Mill Mountain Discovery Center 2000 JB Fishburn Pkwy SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24013
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
540-853-2236
to
Google Calendar - Music on the Mountain - 2026-03-08 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Music on the Mountain - 2026-03-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Music on the Mountain - 2026-03-08 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Music on the Mountain - 2026-03-08 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Music on the Mountain - 2026-04-12 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Music on the Mountain - 2026-04-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Music on the Mountain - 2026-04-12 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Music on the Mountain - 2026-04-12 17:00:00 ical