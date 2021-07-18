Mystery Sisters: The Ultimate Guide to a Successful Ascension Journey

× Expand Valarie Angle - WellnestBecky KeenMaurie Sutton This is a four hour intensive workshop to help you find peace, feel inspired, and understand why you are feeling off physically or emotionally these days. We will wake up your personal spiritual gifts and teach you secrets to abundance.

We are having an experience on earth that feels sticky, scary, and segregated.

Life is not the same. We feel it even IF we avoid TV, social media, the radio, and newspapers!

It is time to change directions from what is known and comfortable to pursuing a life of deep satisfaction. NO regrets at the end of our lives! We hold ourselves back from our true passion and abundance because we don't believe in ourselves and afraid of what might happen if we take risks.

The Mystery Sisters can help you get through these changes!

What is the ascension? Why does it matter that you ascend? What happens if you don't?

Some people won't ascend. AND they will continue feeling foggy, achy, exhausted, confused, frustrated.... feel toxic and gain weight.

In this workshop you will learn how to discover your abundance potential and intuitive gifts!

You WILL go through a process of releasing old toxic patterns. What then? Crystal clear, motivated, and tapped in to what is possible. You will be given a workbook to keep.

I assure you that you cannot and do not want to go back to the way things were!

It will be a truly beautiful outcome for your future self!

It is $97. It's a steal at $97. We have spent 100's of hours studying and putting into practice what we will be teaching.

There are several ways of paying. Credit card, Square, Cash app, paypal or venmo (just ask)

checkout.square.site/merchant/0V810HJ7331KN/checkout/YMYN3TNFZJ26FVDM3BWNGAED

For more information - email rkeen1034@gmail.com or maurie897@gmail.com

