National Geographic Live: Beauty Beyond the Frontlines

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and National Geographic Explorer Muhammed Muheisen pursues his photography with the belief that a single image can change the world.

Documenting major events around the world in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the U.S., Muheisen's work takes an unflinching but hopeful look at lives impacted by war. From children’s games to balloon salesmen, his images capture the kindness and resilience of humanity in difficult situations as he consistently bears witness to the power of visual stories.

Muheisen is a photographer and the founder and chairman of the Dutch non-profit Everyday Refugees Foundation, as well as a Global Ambassador for Canon. He has received numerous accolades for his work, including two Pulitzer Prizes and a 2023 National Geographic Wayfinder Award. He was featured in the 2024 National Geographic Disney+ series Photographer.

Tickets: $25 - reserved seating | $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Purchase Tickets Here