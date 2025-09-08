New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Taubman

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art

Ring in the New Year with an unforgettable night at the Taubman Museum of Art! This dazzling celebration is the perfect way to welcome 2026 while kicking off the Museum’s momentous 75th Anniversary Year!

LIVE MUSIC TO KEEP YOU DANCING ALL NIGHT

Get ready to hit the dance floor with The Klaxton Brown Band from Richmond, Virginia. Known as the ultimate party band, this 7-piece powerhouse blends the best of old and new sounds, delivering an electrifying performance that will have you grooving all night.

INDULGE YOUR SENSES

This is more than a party; it’s a feast for the senses! Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and delectable desserts crafted by the renowned Blue Ridge Catering. Each guest will receive one drink ticket, plus a complimentary champagne toast at midnight to ring in the New Year with style. A cash bar will be available for additional beverages.

Need a moment to relax and recharge? Step into our elegant Speakeasy Lounge, complete with a gourmet coffee bar to keep the energy flowing.

The galleries will be open as well to enjoy some quieter time with your partner, date, or friends.

CAPTURE THE MEMORIES

Don’t forget to strike a pose! Take advantage of photo opportunities throughout the night to capture memories you’ll treasure for years to come.

Celebrate the start of a new year and a new chapter for the Taubman Museum of Art at this extraordinary event.

Space is limited, so secure your spot today and make this New Year’s Eve one you’ll never forget!

This is an adult-only event. Registration is required.

$75 Members | $100 General Public | Ticket link coming soon – stay tuned!