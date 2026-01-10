× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

Enjoy an evening with Nicole Zuraitis at the Jefferson Center, Thursday, March 5, 2026. Nicole is a Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist, pianist, and songwriter whose genre-blurring sound blends soulful expression with sharp musicianship. A dynamic performer and bandleader, Zuraitis has captivated audiences around the world with her powerful voice, heartfelt storytelling, and command of jazz, pop, and folk influences. Her 2024 album How Love Begins showcases her artistry as both a vocalist and a composer, earning acclaim for its fresh interpretations and deeply personal themes. Whether performing solo or with her band, Zuraitis delivers an emotionally rich and musically sophisticated experience that connects deeply with listeners.

General Admission: $41

Two Performances at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Purchase Tickets Here