Join us for the 2025 Night Owl on the Town Gala hosted by the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center Saturday, September 27, 2025, at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.

The Night Owl on the Town Gala, hosted by the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, is thrilled to invite the area’s most influential and philanthropic community leaders to come together for a memorable evening in support of the 2,700 patients that we see each year including threatened and endangered species. This year’s gala aims to raise funds for wildlife conservation and rehabilitation, furthering our mission to protect and preserve our local wildlife.

Join us for the 2025 Night Owl on the Town Gala where you will:

Meet our amazing wildlife ambassadors during cocktail hour like a Red-tailed Hawk, Great Horned Owl, or American Kestrel, Big Brown Bat, Eastern Kingsnake, just to name a few …

Enjoy a delightful chef prepared seated dinner with choice of filet mignon, chicken, fish, or vegetarian dishes

Participate in exciting silent and live auctions

Be entertained by special guest WSLS anchor, John Carlin

Featuring lots music and dancing!

And, as always, a few surprises that you’ll have to come see for yourself!

You don’t want to miss out on this incredible opportunity to make a difference and have a fantastic time. Mark your calendars and join us at this year’s Night Owl on the Town Gala. It’s going to be a hoot!

*(Black tie optional)