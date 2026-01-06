ODAC Men's & Women's Basketball Tournament

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

The ODAC Men's & Women's Basketball Tournament will be held at the Salem Civic Center.

  • MBB Semifinals: Friday, February 27 | 5:00pm, 7:30pm
  • WBB Semifinals: Saturday, February 28 | 2:00pm, 4:30pm
  • MBB Championship: Saturday, February 28 | 8:00pm
  • WBB Championship: Sunday, March 1 | 2:00pm

At the Men's and Women's ODAC Basketball Tournament, four men's teams and four women's teams face off for the automatic bids to the NCAA Division III Tournament. Sponsored by the Salem Rotary Club with all profits benefitting the community.

Teams and ticket prices to be determined. Tickets will be available online HERE

