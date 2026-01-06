ODAC Men's & Women's Basketball Tournament
to
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Courtesy of Salem Civic Center
The ODAC Men's & Women's Basketball Tournament will be held at the Salem Civic Center.
- MBB Semifinals: Friday, February 27 | 5:00pm, 7:30pm
- WBB Semifinals: Saturday, February 28 | 2:00pm, 4:30pm
- MBB Championship: Saturday, February 28 | 8:00pm
- WBB Championship: Sunday, March 1 | 2:00pm
At the Men's and Women's ODAC Basketball Tournament, four men's teams and four women's teams face off for the automatic bids to the NCAA Division III Tournament. Sponsored by the Salem Rotary Club with all profits benefitting the community.
Teams and ticket prices to be determined. Tickets will be available online HERE.
Info
