The ODAC Men's & Women's Basketball Tournament will be held at the Salem Civic Center.

MBB Semifinals: Friday, February 27 | 5:00pm, 7:30pm

WBB Semifinals: Saturday, February 28 | 2:00pm, 4:30pm

MBB Championship: Saturday, February 28 | 8:00pm

WBB Championship: Sunday, March 1 | 2:00pm

At the Men's and Women's ODAC Basketball Tournament, four men's teams and four women's teams face off for the automatic bids to the NCAA Division III Tournament. Sponsored by the Salem Rotary Club with all profits benefitting the community.

Teams and ticket prices to be determined.