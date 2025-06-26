Open Studios Tour Roanoke

The annual Open Studios Tour Roanoke takes place on last week of April. Meet local artists for the 26th annual Open Studios Tour Roanoke on April 25 & 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. This is a free, family-friendly, self-guided tour allowing the public to learn more about what, how, and where artists create by inviting them into their homes and studios.

The tour will take place across several locations throughout Roanoke City, including Downtown Roanoke.

Mediums represented will include painting, photography, prints, sculpture, fine art, jewelry, woven textiles, ceramics, and mixed media. Artists will share glimpses into their processes, work-spaces, and opportunities to purchase their one-of-a-kind pieces.

