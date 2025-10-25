Opening Celebration – Making American Artists: Stories from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 1776-1976

× Expand TMA Marketing A famous painting of a fox fleeing crows painted by Winslow homer

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of art, music, and celebration as we kick off the nationally acclaimed exhibition, Making American Artists: Stories from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 1776–1976.

The Taubman Museum of Art is proud to be the only museum in the southeastern United States to host this extraordinary traveling exhibition.

Event Highlights

Live Music by Cinematheque: Surf rock, exotica, afrobeat, and Ethiopian jazz – get ready to meet your new favorite band.

Performances by Southwest Virginia Ballet: Experience original new dance compositions choreographed just for this event.

Roving Tarot Card Readings: Discover your destiny with a touch of mysticism.

Roanoke Symphony Youth Orchestra: Be serenaded as you enter the party and get your red carpet photos taken.

Live Painting Demonstration: Chat with local artist Kay Sutherland as she captures the evening in a beautiful painting that you can bid for during a weekend-long auction.

Art-Making Activities: Unleash your creativity with hands-on art projects that you can take home after the evening is over.

Explore the Galleries

Featuring iconic works by celebrated artists like Mary Cassatt, Winslow Homer, Georgia O’Keeffe, Alice Neel, Barkley L. Hendricks, and more, this collection tells the story of American art through the lens of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see masterpieces that shaped the nation’s artistic identity.

Food & Drinks

Delicious bites from local favorites will be available for purchase:

Phillin’ Phillys: Indulge in mouthwatering cheesesteaks.

chocolatepaper: Treat yourself to decadent desserts.

Tim Russell’s Chestnuts: Enjoy the warm, roasted goodness of chestnuts.

Get Your Tickets Now!

Don’t miss this one-night-only celebration of art and culture.

Member: $25

General Public: $35

Designated Driver/Under 21: $25

Tickets include 1 drink ticket and additional drink tickets will be available throughout the evening for purchase.

Want to party like a VIP?

Purchase a VIP ticket for special access to a VIP lounge and outdoor balcony with heavy hors d’oeuvre, open bar, and live music. You’ll also enjoy an exclusive, small group guided tour of the galleries with exhibition curators and organizers. VIP tickets are $250 each.

Want to take advantage of the Member pricing?

JOIN TODAY, and you’ll also get a number of other benefits – unlimited free admission to Making American Artists, invitations to Member-exclusive events, discounts on classes, free reciprocal membership at select museums, and more.

To become a sponsor of the Opening Celebration and/or Exhibition, please contact development@taubmanmusuem.org.