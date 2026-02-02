Opening Reception for CHANGE, a new exhibition at Art on 1st
Art on 1st 300 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
by Tamara Lion
Autumn Abstract
Join us as we celebrate CHANGE. Change is a constant. We experience it through shifting seasons, changing landscapes, and transitions in our lives like moves, new schools or jobs, personal growth, and even the small change we carry in our pockets.
We’ve invited artists to reflect on what change means to them and create a work that expresses their personal interpretation of transformation, transition, or evolution.
