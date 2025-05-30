Opposites Abstract: A Mo Willems Exhibit

Created by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh in partnership with The Mo Willems Studio, this exhibition is based on the exploration of opposites in bestselling children’s book author and illustrator Mo Willems’ book, Opposites Abstract.

In 2020, Willems created 20 colorful, large-scale paintings using ink and acrylic on paper. The paintings explore the notion of opposites through abstraction, provoking questions about how we see and experience the works.

The 20 paintings paired with eight hands-on activity stations makes for an interactive exhibition geared to all ages. Opposites Abstract invites its audience to view and play by exploring the concept of opposites through tactile experiences and art-making activities. The exhibition will inspire every visitor to create and respond to art in their own unique ways.

Visitors explore opposites through hands-on activities, including:

• Drawing with a friend side-by-side where curves you draw on one screen are translated into straight lines on their screen — and vice versa!

• Moving translucent shapes on an overhead projector to create an abstract artwork, playing with light, color, and shadow.

• Playing a melody, then turning the crank to change the speed of the music and notice how the song changes.

• Creating a small piece of art prompted by an Element of Art and an OPPOSITE, then hanging your work as part of a larger collaborative piece inspired by opposites.