Organ Recital: David Lim

David Lim is an accomplished organist known for his dynamic performances and scholarly approach to music. A recipient of the 2014 Immanuel Lutheran Organ Scholar Award, he holds degrees from Gustavus Adolphus College, the University of Iowa, and the University of Oklahoma. He currently serves at St. John’s in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in White Bear Lake, MN, and teaches at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

This concert program features music by Gerald Bales, George Shearing, Jessica French, and David’s transcription of Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3 in C minor.

​The concert is co-sponsored by the Roanoke Chapter of the American Guild of Organists