Ours Samplus + TheBusiness

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

French duo Ours Samplus is on the way to vibe out the Sanctuary with their brand of hip-hop infused EDM. TheBusiness. are also on the bill with more support to be announced.

Ours Samplus, formed by GuiB and Yousla, is one of the most prolific instrumental hip-hop / electronic music duos worldwide, and ranks among the greatest French representatives of the genre.

The duo offers a musical universe that stands alone on an instrumental level. An unmistakably hip-hop base is combined with inspirations from black music such as jazz, swing, soul and the warm sounds that are their own. In a few years, with around fifteen projects released, the group has imposed its style and groove on all continents, accumulating millions of plays.

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TheBusiness. is an audio journal for multi-genre music producer/DJ Mike Barry.

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