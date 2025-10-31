Parker McCollum w/ Jake Worthington & Tyler Halverson

× Expand Courtesy Salem Civic Center

Multi-Platinum award-winning artist Parker McCollum built his career on the road and remains committed to connecting with the fans who made it all possible. Join him at the Salem Civic Center Saturday, February 7, 2026.

Fresh off the release of his highest debuting album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, the reimagined tour incorporates the new songs fans have eagerly connected with including “What Kinda Man,” “Killin’ Me,” “Big Sky,” “Solid Country Gold,” and many more, alongside all the chart-topping hits.

Joining McCollum on his Salem stop, produced by Emporium Presents, are rising Country music stars Jake Worthington and Tyler Halverson.

About Parker McCollum: Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum has reached the ranks of a bona fide Country music superstar by connecting with fans and critics alike through his relatable and authentic sound. McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next level superstardom.” Music Row listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and has sold out major concert venues around the U.S. In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold. In 2025, McCollum played his third consecutive sold out show at Houston's signature event. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and scored two back-to-back CMA Awards nominations (2022 & 2023) for New Artist of the Year. He was nominated for a CMA Award for "Song of the Year" (2024) for his explosive Platinum hit "Burn It Down" - marking his third straight nomination. McCollum scored his second ACM Award for “Visual Media of the Year” for his music video for “Burn It Down.” The hit single marks his fourth consecutive #1 - following his other chart toppers "Pretty Heart," "To Be Loved By You," and "Handle On You." McCollum has just released his self-titled fifth studio album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, an artistic achievement that includes his current radio single, "What Kinda Man." PARKER MCCOLLUM shows this legacy making Country superstar at his best and is available now.

Box Office Prices: $89.50, $74.50, $59.50, $44.50 & $32.50

Preferred Parking $10.00

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and online anytime at www.Ticketmaster.com