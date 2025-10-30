The AMA Partzilla Arenacross Series is set to bring heart-pounding, indoor motocross racing to The Salem Civic Center on January 2 & 3, 2026.

This is a championship tour that delivers adrenaline at every stop.

Known for its fast-paced action and close-quarters intensity, Arenacross will transform the Salem Civic Center into battlegrounds where the best riders in the nation go bar-to-bar on a track packed with massive jumps, deep whoops, and rhythm sections that keep fans on the edge of their seats.

This year’s series is stacked with powerhouse programs and top-tier athletes representing some of the biggest names in the sport. Fans will see ClubMX, Storm Lake Honda/Buddy Brooks Racing, MotoNation Suzuki, Partzilla Kawasaki, Next LVL 101, and the Privateer Paddock, along with a deep roster of hungry independent riders, all vying for championship glory. Each team brings its own mix of established champions and rising stars, guaranteeing unpredictable racing and storylines that unfold with every gate drop.

What makes the AMA Partzilla Arenacross Series unique is how close fans get to the action. Unlike outdoor motocross, Arenacross takes place under the bright lights of major arenas, putting spectators just feet from the track where the energy, sound, and intensity are impossible to ignore. Every main event is a showcase of raw speed, precision, and grit as racers battle through tight corners and aggressive lines in pursuit of the checkered flag.

From opening ceremonies to the final lap, the AMA Partzilla Arenacross Series promises an experience that’s part extreme sport, part spectacle, and all-out entertainment for fans of every age.

TICKETS

Reserved Seats - $29.00

4-pack Reserved Seats - $96.00

VIP Tickets - $74.00 includes Partzilla Swag Pack ($100 value), Fan Experience Pass ($20 value) & Exclusive Track Walk

Preferred Parking - $10.00

Fan ﻿Experience Upgrade - Get on the track preshow to meet the riders, get autographs and photos! (must purchase a reserved ticket to purchase the upgrade) - $20.00 additional to ticket cost

Tickets available at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday - Friday 8 am – 5 pm or online at Ticketmaster.com

BUY FRIDAY NIGHT TICKETS - 7:00 PM

BUY SATURDAY NIGHT TICKETS - 7:00 PM

Prices listed are Box Office pricing. Additional fees added when purchased online.