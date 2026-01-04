PedalSafe ROA January Public Meeting
to
Blindhouse Beer Company 534 Salem Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
×
PedalSafe ROA
January 2026 Public Meeting - 1
PedalSafe ROA january public meeting
Join PedalSafe ROA for our first public meeting of 2026!
We will be presenting an overview of our work in 2025 and what we have in store for 2026, including key advocacy efforts, opportunities to get involved, our new public meeting format, and much more.
See you there!
Info
Blindhouse Beer Company 534 Salem Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Charity & Fundraisers, Meeting, Outdoor