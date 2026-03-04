PedalSafe ROA + Strong Towns Roanoke March Public Meeting: Envision Williamson Road

× Expand PedalSafe ROA March 2026 Public Meeting - 1 PedalSafe ROA + Strong Towns Public Meeting

Join PedalSafe ROA and Strong Towns Roanoke for a collaborative public meeting on the Envision Williamson Road project!

MARCH 11 PUBLIC RIDE AND MEETING: We'll meet at Market Square downtown on Wednesday, March 11 at 5:30pm. Then, at 5:45pm we'll go on a ~3-mile group bike ride up Williamson Road to experience the current roadway demonstration project. Bring a bike, helmet, and lights!

At 6:30pm, we'll gather at Williamson Road Library to discuss the experience, the project's outlook, and safety for all Williamson Road users, featuring insights and public feedback data presented by city officials working on the project. Several PedalSafe members will be riding back to Market Square after the meeting as well- feel free to join us for safety since it'll be getting dark!

---

MARCH 7 PLAWK AUDIT: Our friends at Strong Towns Roanoke are also hosting a plawk (litter pickup + walk) audit along Williamson Road on Saturday, March 7 at 11am at Noel C. Taylor Academy (3229 Williamson Rd) to address the pedestrian experience. More info: https://strongtownsroanoke.org/2026/02/24/williamson-road-plawk-audit