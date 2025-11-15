Persiflage Writers Holiday Book Sale

× Expand Salem Museum A stack of books on sale at the Salem Museum

Kick off the holiday season with the regional writers’ group, Persiflage/Writers, at their holiday mass book sale and signing on Saturday, November 15 from 11:30am to 1:30pm at the Salem Museum! The sale will feature more than a dozen nationally and regionally important authors, including a number of their just-released works of note.

Among the writers whose works will be featured are: Dan Smith, Kathy Dickenson, Debbie Seagle, Bruce Wetterau, Todd Marcum, Rachel Coleman, Sally Jamerson Bond, Mike Allen, Diana Christopulos, Diane Fanning, Jane Fenten, Mark Fryburg, Patrick Harrington, Jan Fuller, Linda Kay Simmons, Nelson Harris, Bill Kovarik, Marjorie Gowdy, Melinda Cohen, Ken Conklin, April Marcell, and Amanda Cockrell.

The Persiflage/Writers’ first anthology, “An Appalachian Christmas,” will debut at the sale and will feature stories by more than 25 of the region’s authors.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Salem Museum.