Bluegrass legend Junior Sisk is returning to Salem’s annual Pickin’ In The Park summer concert this August. This marks the fifth straight year that Sisk and his group of amazing musicians and vocalists are headlining the Longwood Park Amphitheater show with their lightning-fast playing and tight harmonies.

This year’s FREE event takes place on Saturday, August 16, and it also features local favorites Wound Tight and Olivia Jo. Thanks to Sisk and our regional bands, Pickin’ In The Park has become one of Salem’s most popular events.

In 2013 and 2017, The Ferrum native was named the IBMA's Male Vocalist of the Year, and he has been honored numerous times by the IBMA for producing the song of the year and an album of the year.

This year’s concert will mark the first Pickin’ In The Park appearance for Olivia Jo. The Stuart, Virginia native has been singing and playing music her entire life. She had two CDs to her credit by the time she was 12 years old. Her first single release on ATS Records entitled “High Sierras” features Rhonda Vincent on background vocals.

Pickin’ In The Park attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy the complimentary concerts. Food trucks from Bootleg BBQ, Dale’s Diner, The Tailgate, Wicked Lemon, and Sweet Surrender Ice Cream will be onsite selling a variety of concessions. Patrons are permitted to bring in outside food, but no alcohol is allowed to enter the premises from the outside. On-site vendors will be selling adult beverages. Children’s games will be set up for that age group, but please remember that pets are not allowed at this event. The annual event is presented by the Salem Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by Skyline National Bank. Renewal by Andersen, and Pepsi.

5:30 p.m. OLIVIA JO

6:30 p.m. WOUND TIGHT

7:30 P.M. JUNIOR SISK