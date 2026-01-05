× Expand Do Portugal Circus Experience the magic of Do Portugal Circus! Big Top thrills, death-defying acts, and hilarious clowns for all ages at Valley View Mall. Jan 9-25.

Do Portugal Circus is coming to Roanoke for the first time ever! Performing under the Big Top in the parking lot of Valley View Mall from January 9th - January 25th.

Tickets available at www.DoPortugalCircus.com and on-site at our ticket office.

A combination of excellence and magic takes you on a journey of laughter and pure amazement. Our talented and passionate artists will have you gasping in awe as they perform their death-defying acts. And of course, no circus is complete without our wonderful clown that will have you grinning from start to finish. It truly is a show every generation can enjoy, leaving you with memories that will last a lifetime!