Printmaking on Furoshiki

​Escape with an afternoon of fun, friends, and ink! Bring your besties, sip your favorite winter drink, design, and connect. Join us for a Printmaking Class and create a one of a kind holiday furoshiki (traditional Japanese wrapping cloths). This is your opportunity to let your imagination run wild and bring your unique vision to life. This is perfect for beginners or for someone wanting to refine their skills, so all are welcome. Can’t wait to create together!

​​​​​What to Expect:

​Guidan​​ce - in this 2 hour guided session, I will teach you how to design (drawing skills not needed), transfer your design to the carving block, carving tips, and how to print on wrapping cloth! Plus, you get a take home guide

​​​A hands-on experience - all materials included-carving tool (yours to keep), rubber carving blocks, ink, cutting mat, tracing paper, wrapping cloth

​A warm community - express your creativity + play with a new art form with fellow creatives

​​​You get to take home - printed furoshiki and carving block you can continue to print with

​​🌶Since it's holiday season, there's a $5 off special. If this is your first time, the class is $45. If you bring your own carving tool, the class is $33. Bring a friend and enjoy an afternoon of carving and printing!

​​✨Registration ends on Thursday, 11/6