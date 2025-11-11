Printmaking on Gift Tags

× Expand Zoe Aust CSG's post Flyer

​Escape with a night of fun, friends, and ink! Bring your besties, sip your favorite winter drink, design, and connect. Join us for a Printmaking Class and create one of a kind holiday gift tags. This is your opportunity to let your imagination run wild and bring your unique vision to life. This is perfect for beginners or for someone wanting to refine their skills, so all are welcome. Can’t wait to create together!

​

​​​What to Expect:

​​​-Guidance - in this 2 hour guided session, I will teach you how to design (drawing skills not needed), transfer your design to the carving block, carving tips, and how to print on your gift tags! Plus, you get a take home guide

​​​-A hands-on experience - all materials included-carving tool (yours to keep), rubber carving blocks, ink, cutting mat, tracing paper, gift tags

​-A warm community - express your creativity + play with a new art form with fellow creatives

​​​-You get to take home-printed gift tags and carving block you can continue to print with

​

​🌶️Since it's holiday season, there's a special of $5 off the class. Bring a friend and enjoy a night of carving and printing!

​✨Registration ends on Sunday, 10/26