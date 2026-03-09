× Expand Courtesy Harvester Performance Center

Enjoy an evening with the Punch Brothers at the Harvester Performance Center, Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Punch Brothers, formed in 2006, are a virtuosic quintet featuring mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny, and violinist Brittany Haas. Known for pushing the boundaries of acoustic music, the band has garnered critical acclaim, including a Grammy for Best Folk Album for All Ashore (2018). The Washington Post applauded them for taking “bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the brain and the heart.” Over the years, they’ve become pioneers in modern string music, with albums like Antifogmatic (2010), Who’s Feeling Young Now (2012) and The Phosphorescent Blues (2015) showcasing their genre-defying sound. Rolling Stone praised their work as “wild virtuosity used for more than just virtuosity,” cementing their reputation as trailblazers in contemporary acoustic music. Most Recently, Punch Brothers have been focused on their new musical variety show, “The Energy Curfew Music Hour,” with seasons one and two available on Audible and all podcasting platforms.

Punch Brothers have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting organizations working for equity, access, and dignity for http://www.plus1.org/

Doors open 7:00 p.m. | Show starts 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Premium Reserved - $138 | Regular Reserved - $118 | VIP Tables - $598

