Ramona & The Holy Smokes, Rebecca Porter & The Rhinestone Roses, Mose Wilson

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us at The Spot on Kirk, Saturday, May 9, 2026, for a big honky tonkin' night with three live bands, two-step lessons, and lots of music with Ramona & The Holy Smokes, Rebecca Porter & The Rhinestone Roses, and Mose Wilson!

*Limited Capacity!

Ramona & The Holy Smokes

Rebecca Porter & The Rhinestone Roses

Mose Wilson

Kicking this one off early since we've got lots to get through!

Purchase Tickets

Info

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Ramona & The Holy Smokes, Rebecca Porter & The Rhinestone Roses, Mose Wilson - 2026-05-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ramona & The Holy Smokes, Rebecca Porter & The Rhinestone Roses, Mose Wilson - 2026-05-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ramona & The Holy Smokes, Rebecca Porter & The Rhinestone Roses, Mose Wilson - 2026-05-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ramona & The Holy Smokes, Rebecca Porter & The Rhinestone Roses, Mose Wilson - 2026-05-09 19:00:00 ical