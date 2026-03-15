× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Join us at The Spot on Kirk, Saturday, May 9, 2026, for a big honky tonkin' night with three live bands, two-step lessons, and lots of music with Ramona & The Holy Smokes, Rebecca Porter & The Rhinestone Roses, and Mose Wilson!

*Limited Capacity!

Ramona & The Holy Smokes

Rebecca Porter & The Rhinestone Roses

Mose Wilson

Kicking this one off early since we've got lots to get through!

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