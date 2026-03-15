Ramona & The Holy Smokes, Rebecca Porter & The Rhinestone Roses, Mose Wilson
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
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Courtesy The Spot on Kirk
Join us at The Spot on Kirk, Saturday, May 9, 2026, for a big honky tonkin' night with three live bands, two-step lessons, and lots of music with Ramona & The Holy Smokes, Rebecca Porter & The Rhinestone Roses, and Mose Wilson!
*Limited Capacity!
Rebecca Porter & The Rhinestone Roses
Kicking this one off early since we've got lots to get through!
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The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Concerts & Live Music