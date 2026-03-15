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Experience the artistry of Raul Midón, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and guitarist renowned for his seamless fusion of jazz, soul, Latin, and folk influences. Blind since infancy, Midón has crafted a distinctive sound characterized by his percussive guitar techniques, emotive vocals, and innovative "mouth trumpet" solos. His latest album, Lost & Found, showcases his introspective songwriting and musical versatility. Having collaborated with legends like Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, and Bill Withers, Midón's live performances are celebrated for their musical precision and heartfelt expression. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a true creative genius in an intimate setting.

Tickets: General Admission - $41

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